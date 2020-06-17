McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We launched Phase 2 of our reopening plan earlier this week which provides you with access to the library internet, computers and printing service. We have established five individual workstations in our large entry area that are social distanced to keep you and our staff safe. The computers are available to reserve for essential services. Gaming is not considered an essential service. We’re offering the computer services on Monday and Fridays with limited assistance from library staff. This service is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the library at 637-7151, ext. 6.
OnDemand Curbside service continues at the library. OnDemand allows you to stop by and pick up your library items anytime between 3 and 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. An appointment is no longer required. To get started, place an order for library items. Library staff will contact you when your order is ready. Pick up your order anytime during the OnDemand Curbside times. Questions? Call us at 637-7151, ext. 6.
The 2020 summer reading program is officially underway! Vernon Communications Cooperative is our summer reading program partner. VCC staff are helping us film, edit and broadcast the program’s daily activities. We will be posting the videos daily at 3 p.m. through mid-August on the library website. Just click on the summer reading program section to view them. The videos will feature that day’s activity with Miss Mary. The videos will also air on Community Channel 14. Just like last year we have over 1,000 books to giveaway. The more kids read this summer the more prize books they will earn for their home libraries. It’s not too late to get signed up for the program! Visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
