McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We’re pleased to announce curbside pickup is now available at McIntosh Memorial Library.
New requests can be placed online through our catalog encore.wrlsweb.org/ or over the phone at 637-7151. If we’re not able to answer your call, leave a message, and we will call you back as soon as possible. Staff will be at the library Monday-Friday from noon to 6 p.m.
Once we receive your request, we will need time to locate the item(s) you are looking for. We currently cannot offer same day service. Ordering items from the McIntosh collection will speed up the service for you. Expect longer delays from items coming from other locations.
Once we process your request, we will call you to schedule a curbside pickup. All holds will need to have a scheduled appointment for pickup. We will be offering the curbside service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 to 6.
We ask for your patience during this process. We're eager to offer curbside pickup while doing our best to keep you and our staff safe.
Don’t forget our book return slot is open weekly from Friday mornings at 9 until Sunday mornings at 9. Once the items are returned, they need to be quarantined for 72 hours based on recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The return slot is located along Jefferson Street. If you have items that are overdue, remember we are not assessing any fines. All library materials that are currently checked out have a new due date of June 2, 2020.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!