McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Under the leadership of Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon, we launched our Afterschool Program this week. In partnership with Viroqua Area Schools, 35 elementary students are bused to the library daily for a two-hour program. While in the program the students are fed a healthy snack and participate in supervised activities and play. Funding for the snack is provided by the Viroqua Area Foundation. The Afterschool Program staff include Laci Sheldon, Cacia Tipple, Barry Byrne, Kelly Kerrigan, Jill Dlugi and Maggie Strittmater. We’ve been offering a program in partnership with the school district since 2017. The program is at maximum capacity with a wait list. Further information about the Afterschool Program can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

The Vernon County Fair is coming up next week! Make plans to stop by the library booth located inside the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center for opportunities to earn fun prizes. We’ll be giving away lollipops, small toys and books! Of special note Kevin Lindh from Balloons by Kevin will be our special guest at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kevin makes custom balloon art. You may recall Kevin was with us at the Night Market back in June. We’re looking forward to having a lot of fun at the annual Vernon County Fair.

After taking a two-year break, we’re excited to announce the return of our monthly woodcarving classes. Under the leadership of local carver John Sutton and others, the carving classes are a wonderful opportunity for people interested in learning about the craft or are new to carving to participate. The first class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. inside the library program room. Registration is required as the class size is limited. To sign up, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Class participants owning carving tools are encouraged to bring them along.

September is library card signup month! Anyone stopping by the McIntosh Memorial Library during the month of September to apply for a new library card will receive a free tote bag to keep. Signing up for a library card is easy and only takes about 5 minutes. Also, during September we are giving away free pencils and have games scattered throughout the library for you to play to earn prizes. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.