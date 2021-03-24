McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Spring has sprung and your local public library has all the resources you need to enjoy the new season! We have a great collection of books, DVDs, and magazines on vegetable gardens, flower gardens, rock gardens, and landscaping to give you some new ideas on how to beautify your space. Thinking of travel? We can help with that too! Whether you are planning a day trip to enjoy some of the camping, hiking, or canoeing options or a bigger trip, please consider exploring what resources are provided to you through the library. Spring also tends to trigger thoughts of cleaning, remodeling, painting, or uncluttering. Your local library has resources on those topics as well. Browse the collection virtually by visiting our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org .

Has it been a while since you had a library card? Or perhaps you had a card but now you don’t know where it is. Let us help you get started with a new library card! Signing up for a library card from McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua enables you to checkout materials locally or at any library located within the Winding Rivers Library System. Getting a new card or a replacement card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time. As an adult you will need to bring in a driver’s license, state issued ID, or a passport for the paperwork. Stop by and let us help you discover the amazing resources available to you through your local public library. You can also register for a temporary Ecard by visiting the library website.