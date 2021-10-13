McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’ve been working for months with local organizations and businesses to create the first annual Driftless Region’s Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration: A Mexican cultural and educational event. The event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16 at Keewaydin Farm 15270 Hauke Lane, rural Viola. Activities are scheduled for attendees of all ages. There is no cost to participate.

McIntosh Memorial Library, the Folk-Art Collective and Driftless Curiosity, have partnered with Thoreau College, Youth Initiative High School and regional volunteers to offer Mexican folk-art painting and craft workshops, bilingual story times, Spanish book giveaways and professional dance presentations for all ages.

A free, three-course, traditional Mexican dinner will be served at 5 p.m. The “first come-first-served dinner tickets” will be available at the entry gate beginning at 1 p.m. The dinner and handmade tortilla workshops are offered by the Driftless Café, Pacifico Restaurant and Tortilleria Zepeda.

Attendees are welcome to bring personal objects to honor those that have passed away, including flowers, candy, photographs, or food items. Attendees can help construct the centerpiece memorial, “the Ofrenda,” with educational direction provided by volunteers. The Ofrenda Candle Lighting will begin at 6:15 p.m., with a cultural presentation and experience to follow.

Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon will be available weekly for homework help and to assist you with finding resources inside the library or digitally through various databases. Library resources and homework help will be offered Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 and again from 5:15 to 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for you to drop in and receive one- on-one assistance from the Youth Services director. Laci is looking forward to helping students needing resources for a report, assisting with challenging homework, or showcasing the digital resources available to you through your local library. If you have specific questions, call Sheldon at 637-7151, extension 5.

We had such a great response to our programming over the summer for tweens and teens we’ve decided to make it a part of our regular program offerings. Every Wednesday afternoon at 4:08 p.m. (Yes, 4:08!) tweens and teens are invited to gather in our program room for STEM activities and mentorship opportunities. On Thursdays additional programming is being offered starting at 3:30 p.m. for tweens and teens. Stop by for boba tea, board games and discussions. The calendar of events outlining these activities is posted on the library website, Facebook page and inside the library.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

