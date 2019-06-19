Student art is being displayed during the month of June on our art wall and inside our art display case. All the art was created during the 2018-19 school year by students from the Viroqua Middle School and High School. Stop by and enjoy the rich colors, unique designs and creative spirit from local students.
As part of our summer reading program we are gearing up for a community square dance on Friday, June 28. Join us in our courtyard at 3:30 p.m., as we pull out all the stops for an afternoon of dancing! Sue Hulsether will be the caller and several local musicians we be on hand to provide the music. This should be a fun summer program and we hope you can be part of it.
It’s not too late to get involved in our summer activities. For children, our “Universe of Stories” themed program continues through early August. Once registered, participants receive a reading log, calendar of events, and more. Daily activities are offered starting at 3:30 p.m. for youth between 6-14. Plus, the more kids read this summer the more books they can earn for their home library. For adults, we are encouraging everyone to read, “The Life We Bury” or “The Shadows We Hide” from Minnesota author Allen Eskens. Most libraries in Vernon County will be hosting book discussions this summer about one of the two titles. The most exciting part of the program is Allen will speak at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. We have a lot of great things going on at the McIntosh Memorial Library. Stop by and see us!
We are partnering with Tangled Hickory in downtown Viroqua for a three-week art class in July. Artist Anne Butera will be facilitating a “3-D Color Art” class July 11, 18, and 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Tangled Hickory. Anne will be using materials from award-winning freelance illustrator, Hannah Davies for the classes. Using 3-D glasses and the appropriate tools you will be able to turn the black and white designs into pieces of 3-D art. Registration for this adult class is required as the class size is limited. Stop by thelibrary or call 637-7151.
The library will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. We will be open regular hours on Friday, July 5. While we are closed you can access your library account through our website. Plus, our exterior book drop is always open for you to return your library materials.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
