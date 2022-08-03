McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The conclusion of the 2022 Youth Summer Reading Program is already next week! We’ll be ending the program with a Mermaid Pool Party at Bigley Pool on Friday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. The summer theme of “Oceans of Possibilities” has been so much fun and we can’t wait to meet three mermaids at the pool next week! Registration for the pool party is required by contacting the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 or stopping by the library. Aug. 12 is also the last day to turn in reading logs to claim a free book to keep!

We’re excited to announce the formation of a Vernon County Parent-Child Play Group thanks to a partnership with The Parenting Place. This new service will be offered on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11 at McIntosh Memorial Library beginning on Thursday, Aug. 4. The Play Group is open to all families with children ages 0-5 and their siblings.

A typical play group session includes child-led play, art, snacks, and stories. The Parent-Child Play Group will be facilitated by a parent educator and an occupational therapist with support from library staff. There is no cost and registration is not required.

For more information, call The Parenting Place at 608-716-3955 or the library at 608-637-7151.

Sign up now to travel by bus to the conclusion of Vernon County Reads on Thursday, Aug. 18, in Hillsboro. The bus will depart McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua at 5:30 p.m. The bus will make a stop in La Farge at Lawton Memorial Library at approximately 6 p.m. to transport passengers to Hillsboro with an estimated arrival time of 6:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the program the bus will depart the Hillsboro Community Center at approximately 8:30 p.m. The bus will drop off passengers in La Farge at Lawton Memorial Library and lastly in Viroqua at McIntosh Memorial Library.

Since June 1, residents have been stopping by their local public libraries to check out the mysteries “Driftless Gold” and “Driftless Treasure” by Vernon County author Sue Berg.

Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Sue Berg on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. The third book in the series, “Driftless Deceit,” will be available for purchase.

Anyone interested in riding the bus must register by stopping by McIntosh Memorial Library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Bus seating is limited. Funding for the transportation provided by the participating libraries along with the Driftless Writing Center.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.