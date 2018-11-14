We are looking forward to participating in the 23rd annual Twinklefest parade next week in downtown Viroqua! Its been years since we were able to be part of the parade and we are really pleased we can do it this year. If you would like to be part of our parade entry, please let us know so we can fill you in on where to join us Nov. 23. Make sure to watch for our twinkling books in the parade!
Kicking off the month of December we have two special holiday events scheduled. First, on Dec. 5, we are looking forward to welcoming Santa Clause to the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. All children will have an opportunity to talk to Santa, have their picture taken with him and receive a small gift. This is a really great opportunity to capture pictures of your children with Santa. On Dec. 7, our signature event Polar Express will return. Join us at 3:30 p.m. for the telling of the Polar Express story by the youth enrolled in our after-school program. Polar Express will also feature numerous stations where you can play a game, create a craft, or enjoy a refreshment. Polar Express is a program for patrons of all ages.
We appreciate everyone who stopped by the library this week to shop at the book sale. This event is an important fundraiser for the Friends of the Library, as the money is used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library. If you missed the sale and still want to support the Friends of the Library, you can shop inside their bookstore. The store is located inside the front entrance of the library and is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store contains a wide variety of hardcover and paperback books along with handmade items such as bookmarks, zipper pulls and balloon balls to buy. Plus, the store sells gift certificates which are perfect stocking stuffers.
Please note the library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22. We will be open regular hours Friday, Nov. 23. While we are closed please feel free to return your library materials in our book drop along Jefferson Street. The book drop is open 24/7.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
