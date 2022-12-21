McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Since 1904 McIntosh Memorial Library has been serving the city of Viroqua. After 118 years in operation the library has been named the 2022 Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin. Library staff and volunteers were honored during the Wisconsin Library Association’s Annual Conference in Lake Geneva on Nov. 3. Library Director Trina Erickson accepted a plaque from the Wisconsin Library Association and a second plaque from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

An event to celebrate the Library of the Year award is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library. During the open house attendees can enjoy live music, food, exhibits, and a program at 12 p.m. in the library lobby. The program will highlight the history of the library and showcase the reasons why McIntosh Memorial Library was selected as the 2022 Library of the Year for Wisconsin. We look forward to your participation in our celebration.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our Food for Fines program this month. Held annually in December we invite patrons to bring in nonperishable food items to have their fines reduced. For every item donated we remove a charge of $1 off the amount of fines owed. All food collected during the one-week program is donated to the Living Faith Food Pantry. This year we collected enough food to reduce the amount of fines owed to the library by $80.

In a previous column we highlighted the database available to you titled Creativebug. This database is all about crafting! Using your library card you can log into the database and sign up for a free art class. Classes are available 24/7. You can find a link to Creativebug on the library website. Also available 24/7 is Gale Courses. Gale Courses provides more than 360 six-week long, online programs taught by college instructors. New courses begin each month, and lessons are assigned twice a week, enhanced with images, videos, and games to support varied learning styles. Users will enjoy a self-paced learning environment and engagement with fellow students and instructor through weekly discussion boards. Access to the classes is free of charge with your library card. A link to Gale Courses is also available on our library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

When planning a visit to the library this month please note we will have altered hours at the end of December. The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. We will also be closed Jan. 1-2. The exterior return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can order materials 24/7 by logging into your library account. If you haven’t downloaded the “Libby” app, please do so! “Libby” provides you with 24-hour access to our library digital collection which you can enjoy with your phone, tablet, or computer. If you need help with Libby, please call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.