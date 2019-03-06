We appreciate everyone who attended our first program titled, “Conversations” last week. This brand-new program is being offered on the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity for people to gather together to talk about our community, discover new ideas, reminisce about the past, and meet new people. During our next program on Friday, March 15, we will be talking about Ireland and St. Patrick’s Day. Coffee will be provided.
The Friends of the Library membership drive is continuing through the end of March. First-time members can sign up and receive a 50 percent discount off the membership fee. That equals $5 off for an individual membership and $7.50 off a family membership. All membership fees are an important source of revenue for the organization and are tax deductible. Stop by the library and pick up a membership application today.
We are still accepting registrations from anyone interested in participating in our antique appraisal fair on Saturday, March 23. Professional appraiser Mark Moran from Iola will be at the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. appraising treasured items. If you have an item you would like appraised you do need to register in advance at the library. The cost is $15 per item with a limit of one item per person. If you have a large collection or big items you are not able to transport to the library, accommodations can be made to have Mark visit your home. Details about a home visit are available at our circulation desk. We highly encourage spectators to come out and watch the appraisal process. There will be plenty of seating for everyone.
Our next beginning knitting class is coming up Saturday, March 16. The class will be held in our conference room from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on knitting with patterns. People attending this class should have a basic understanding of how to knit. Sign up for the class today by calling our circulation desk at 637-7151. The class will be led by Kathleen Kroska.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.