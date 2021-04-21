McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are honored to announce that McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 517 libraries in the United States selected to receive a national grant from the American Library Association. ALA recently announced the recipients of nearly $1 million in funding for small and rural libraries, the association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative.
The funding will enable libraries to lead community engagement efforts in more than 300 small and rural communities on topics like the COVID pandemic, mental health, public land use, the climate crisis and Black history.
Grant funds may be used to cover a range of expenses, including staff time and collections and technology purchases.
Each library will receive online staff training in how to lead conversations and $3,000 to support their proposed community engagement work. Community engagement is the process of working collaboratively with community members — library users, residents, faculty, students, or partner organizations — to address issues for the betterment of the community.
Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is offered in partnership with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).
We still have tax forms and instructions available for you in the lobby. Stop by during our open hours and choose from the variety of forms we still have in stock. We also have a large binder containing a variety of forms we can make copies of for you. We will not be ordering any additional forms before the end of the tax season. Information on specific forms you may need can be found online at www.irs.gov
We are pleased to announce Phase 6 of our reopening plan will be implemented on Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m. On that date patrons will be allowed to come back inside the library to browse the collection and receive in-person service at the circulation desk.
We are titling this phase “Grab and Go.” We are encouraging you to think of the library as a grocery store. You are welcome to come inside, select your items, checkout, and leave. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our play area, conference room, program room, and all public seating areas will remain closed. Masks and social distancing will be required. We will continue to offer contactless pickup for patrons wishing to use that service. Plus, access to our wireless internet service and public computers will remain unchanged. The library hours will continue to be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. We look forward to welcoming you back inside the library again. Your patience and continued support is appreciated.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.