McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We are pleased to announce Phase 6 of our reopening plan will be implemented on Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m. On that date patrons will be allowed to come back inside the library to browse the collection and receive in-person service at the circulation desk.

We are titling this phase “Grab and Go.” We are encouraging you to think of the library as a grocery store. You are welcome to come inside, select your items, checkout, and leave. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our play area, conference room, program room, and all public seating areas will remain closed. Masks and social distancing will be required. We will continue to offer contactless pickup for patrons wishing to use that service. Plus, access to our wireless internet service and public computers will remain unchanged. The library hours will continue to be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. We look forward to welcoming you back inside the library again. Your patience and continued support is appreciated.