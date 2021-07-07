McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Are you hitting the road this summer for a vacation? Make sure to take the library with you by downloading “Libby.” Libby is a free app where you can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks and magazines from your public library.
You can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. All you need to get started is a library card! If you don’t have a card, please stop by McIntosh Memorial Library and fill out an application. The entire process will take about 5 minutes of your time. Libby is one of many resources available to you at no charge through your local public library.
Teen “take and make” bags are available for youth 13 and older to pick up inside the library teen area. The bags contain materials and instructions for teens to do some fun projects at home this summer. Twice a month we offer teen activities outside in our courtyard. On Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. local teens are welcome to stop by for some boba tea, food, music and conversation! Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a non-caffeinated tea drink that includes tapioca pearls, milk and sweetener. Free boba tea drinks are available for teen participants during this one-hour, informal group meet up. A Wi-Fi speaker is always available for teens to play their choice of music while they enjoy their tea and one another’s company. There is no formal element or presentation during the hour get together. It is simply a time to network with one another and enjoy summer vacations in a leisurely way.
During the month of July, we are featuring the artwork of students from Viroqua High School at the library. Stop by and enjoy the creations inside our art display case and on our art wall. We have one opening yet this year for our art wall. If you would like to have an art show at the library the wall is available for the month of August. Contact Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org for details.
The Friends of the Library are bringing back their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction fundraising event in October! The event features fiber items that are locally made and donated to the organization for the auction. Examples of items accepted include handmade socks, hats, scarves, afghans, quilts, rugs, home décor, jewelry, seasonal items, greeting cards and more! If you have been busy crafting over the last year and have items you would like to donate to the silent auction, stop by the Friends Bookstore and fill out a donation form. Donations are being accepted now through the end of September. For more information call the store at 637-7151, extension 2.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.