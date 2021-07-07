McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

You can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. All you need to get started is a library card! If you don’t have a card, please stop by McIntosh Memorial Library and fill out an application. The entire process will take about 5 minutes of your time. Libby is one of many resources available to you at no charge through your local public library.

Teen “take and make” bags are available for youth 13 and older to pick up inside the library teen area. The bags contain materials and instructions for teens to do some fun projects at home this summer. Twice a month we offer teen activities outside in our courtyard. On Friday, July 9 at 2 p.m. local teens are welcome to stop by for some boba tea, food, music and conversation! Boba, also known as bubble tea, is a non-caffeinated tea drink that includes tapioca pearls, milk and sweetener. Free boba tea drinks are available for teen participants during this one-hour, informal group meet up. A Wi-Fi speaker is always available for teens to play their choice of music while they enjoy their tea and one another’s company. There is no formal element or presentation during the hour get together. It is simply a time to network with one another and enjoy summer vacations in a leisurely way.