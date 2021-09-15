McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Friday, Sept. 24 is the deadline to donate items to the Friends of the Library for their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction. Donations of handcrafted fiber items can be dropped off now inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore. Items being accepted include quilts, blankets, clothing, seasonal décor, jewelry, and more! Items donated will be put up for bid during a three-week silent auction in the month of October. The library will have the handmade items on display. All funds raised from the auction will be used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library. Questions can be directed to the bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2.

Are you enjoying the special programming we are offering during the month of September? Thanks to grant funding from the Wisconsin Humanities Council, we are recognizing September as Hispanic Heritage Month with special programs every weekend in September.

For the complete schedule of events stop by the library, visit our website, or watch for updates on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

Don’t forget September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone signing up for a card through the McIntosh Memorial Library this month will be awarded a book bag! Signing up for a card is free and takes about 5 minutes of your time.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

