Have you visited our booth at the Vernon County Fair yet? Through Sunday we are set up inside the VMH Expo Center building. Our booth is featuring two family friendly carnival style games which are easy and affordable to play. Nearly everyone that plays will be a winner! The Vernon County Fair is a very special event for our county, and we look forward to being part of it every year. Thank you to the library staff and volunteers for working at the fair this year.
Coming up this month we will be hosting an author presentation and book signing. Join us on Friday, Sept. 20, at 3:30 p.m., as Coon Valley author Lisa Gammon Olson reads from her newly published book titled, “And the Trees Began to Move.” The book introduces the reader to the Spirt of the Pond. This character is a vain and selfish entity, who wants to preserve his beauty by denying the Ancient Tree Spirits his life-giving water in a time of drought. He discovers that in trying to save himself, he will lose everything he holds dear. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Lisa Gammon Olson works as a secretary at the Coon Valley Elementary School and lives in Coon Valley with her husband Bruce.
During the month of September our Viroqua Area Foundation art wall is featuring the work of Westby area artist Lisa Widner. Lisa finds her inspiration for her paintings through nature. The collection of watercolored paintings is on display through the end of the month. Next door in our art display case we are enjoying the whimsical collection of handmade stuffed animals from Westby artist Donna Clark. Donna’s pieces are all for sale and are soft and fun for kids of all ages. If you would like information on how you can display your artwork at the library stop by our circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
We want to remind you that September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. If you sign up for a new or replacement card at McIntosh Memorial Library this month you will receive a free handmade book bag to use! We value our patrons very much and look forward to serving you soon. The library is located one block off of Main Street at 205 S. Rock Ave.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person.
