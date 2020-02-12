McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Happy Valentine’s Day from the staff at the McIntosh Memorial Library! We feel fortunate to feel the love from our patrons and community daily by the level of usage the library receives. Coming up on Feb. 22 we will be celebrating our four-year anniversary of operating out of our new building in downtown Viroqua. The new building is double the size of our original building on Jefferson Street. The added space has enabled us to grow our materials collection, expand our program offerings, and provide spaces to display public art, and for groups to gather at the library in our two meeting spaces. The number of new people taking advantage of the library continues to grow. We have now surpassed 10,000 people that have active library cards through us. And 2019 marked two years in a row that we checked out over 200,000 items from our library collection to our patrons. The McIntosh Memorial Library has served this area for over 100 years. Our longevity is only possible because of people like you.
The Friends of the Library annual membership drive is underway. Renewal notices have been sent out to current members while a deep discount is being offered for anyone that signs up as a new member of the organization. The Friends of the Library is a volunteer organization that runs the Bookstore, hosts fundraising events, volunteers at library programs, and provides essential advocacy work in the community. Your support of this organization helps fund special purchases and programs for the library. Want to know more? Stop by the bookstore and get involved!
One of the largest events the Friends of the Library supports is our annual adult bus trip. This year we will be traveling west to Austin, Minnesota on Thursday, May 21. The chartered bus will depart the library at 9: a.m. for Austin and return to Viroqua by 5:30 p.m. The trip will include a tour and a catered lunch at the Hormel Historic Home. The site is the former home of George and Lillian Hormel, founders of the Hormel Company. After lunch we will visit the SPAM Museum for a guided tour, SPAM samples, and shopping in the gift shop.
The cost for the trip is $20 per person which includes transportation, two tours and lunch. Sign up in person at the library. Checks should be made out to the Friends of the McIntosh Library. The registration deadline is Monday, May 4.
We still have openings in our two-part beginning beekeeping classes with Jim Krause from Viroqua. For 20 years Jim has been raising bees and is volunteering his time to help pass on his knowledge to people that are interested in getting started. The classes will take place on Feb. 29 and March 7 from 9:15 a.m. to noon inside our program room. Stop by or give us a call at 637-7151 to register. Jim has been gracious enough to teach these classes at the library for the last five years.
To stay up to date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.