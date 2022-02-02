McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching! Our annual “Blind Date with a Book” activity is back for a limited time in early February. Near the circulation desk you will find a table of specially gift-wrapped library items available for checkout. Checking out an item from the table is the fun part because you don’t know what book is under the wrapping paper. Much like a blind date you really don’t know what to expect! We have wrapped items for patrons of all ages. Stop by and enjoy this fun activity while supplies last!

We’re now in the final month of our Adult Winter Reading program. Are you participating? Stop by the library and pick up a participant bookmark at the circulation desk. Before the end of the month read or listen to three books. Record the titles on the bookmark and bring it back to the library. Once we have the bookmark you can choose a prize from our prize basket! We’re giving away books, winter gear, flashlights, hand lotion and more! Everyone who turns in a bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize of an Amazon Fire tablet. The grand prize drawing will be held on Tuesday, March 1.

Make plans to join us for a special Lunar New Year celebration on Friday, Feb. 11. at 4 p.m. While Lunar New Year is commonly referred to as Chinese New Year, the holiday – which spans the first 15 days of the first month of the lunar calendar – is also celebrated across Asia and Southeast Asia in countries like Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Tibet, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Thanks to special grant funding we secured from the Center for East Asian studies we can provide this unique opportunity. Enjoy special food, stories and activities. For more information, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

State and federal tax forms are here. We have a table at the entrance to the library full of forms and instructions for you to choose from. If a form you need is not on the table, please ask a librarian for assistance. We can print forms for you off the IRS.gov website. Stop by early for the best selection, as we will not be able to order additional forms before the end of the tax season. If you have questions about the forms, please contact the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

