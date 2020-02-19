McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

The kickoff for our annual Journal Buddies program is only a few weeks away. Journal Buddies involves all sixth-grade students from the Viroqua public school, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School and some home-school families along with adult volunteers. For one month two students and an adult volunteer each read the same book and journal back and forth about it. On Thursday, March 5, all 150 participants will gather at the library to launch the 2020 program. One month after the kickoff everyone will gather for a celebration breakfast in the VAS commons. We were fortunate to win the Wisconsin Library Association Innovative Programming Award for Journal Buddies two years ago. The program is coordinated by Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp.
Thank you to Terry Beck for being our special guest at our monthly woodcarving class last week. Terry is a local spoon carver and was in attendance to share his knowledge about carving spoons. Our next carving class will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in our program room. If you would like to participate, please stop by our circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151 to register. We are so grateful to Dr. Roger Hatlem, John Sutton, Carson LaBelle and others who lead our monthly classes.
We are looking forward to hosting two language learning classes in March. Our second Norwegian language class of 2020 will begin on Monday, March 2. The class will meet for five weeks on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9:30-11:30. During the March class, our lessons will be focused on words and phrases associated with the theme “travel.” We will also be offering a six-week beginning sign language class. The class will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:30 a.m. Most classes will be held on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9:30-11:30. Both classes will be facilitated by library staff using the online resources of Mango Languages and GALE Courses. Registration for both classes is required as space is limited. Stop by the library or give us a call to sign up.
We are starting to see an upturn in gardening and planting books being checked out. As we inch a bit closer to spring each day, we invite you to stop by the library and enjoy the gardening materials we have to offer. Books, magazines, and DVDs are scattered throughout the library to help you get through the last weeks of winter. Coming up on Saturday, March 28, we are going to be hosting a seed swap in our program room. More details on this event will be released soon.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.