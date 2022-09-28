McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re teaming up with the Viroqua Middle/High School Library to bring back the McIntosh Memorial Library award-winning program Journal Buddies. Due to COVID-19 Journal Buddies was put on pause. While the program paused, our efforts to bring it back continued. We’re excited to let you know we’ve updated the program and renamed it Boba Book Club.

Boba Book Club operates similarly to how Journal Buddies operated. It will continue to connect adults to students through books. In summary, here are a few key points of the Boba Book Club 2022-2023 program:

Students in grades 5-8 will participate

The program runs September 2022-May 2023.

Students and adult volunteer readers can choose which month they want to participate based upon their availability on a monthly basis.

There are new book choices offered each month.

Communication about the books happens in a shared, secure, online document.

Viroqua Middle/High School hosts a monthly meet-up at the middle/high school library

McIntosh Memorial Library hosts a monthly meet-up in the library's Lobby

All of the book choices are WEMTA Battle of the Books selections. Which means the students also qualify as Battle of the Books participants for state-wide competition if they would like to beginning in February 2023.

We already have over 40 students registered to participate in the Boba Book Club! Now we need adult volunteers. If you’re interested in reading a book, journaling with students about the contents of the books, and enjoying Boba tea while talking in person you are probably the right candidate. Please contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon for more information at 608-637-7151, extension 5 or l.sheldon@wrlsweb.org,

The second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival is coming soon! Thanks to grant funding from the Wisconsin Arts Board we’re able to bring Philadelphia-based Mexican American fashion designer, Julieta Zavala to Viroqua. Julieta will present a program titled "Runway Fashion of Corn Husk Dress: Contemporary Design with Natural Elements." The programs will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The programs provide you with an opportunity to speak with the artist designer, watch the process, and be hands-on. Julieta will also be at the Dia de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Keewaydin Farms in rural Viola. Information about the event can be found online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

