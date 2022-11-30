McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

A huge crowd gathered in downtown Viroqua on Friday night for the annual Twinklefest Parade! We had so much fun participating in the annual event. Thanks to everyone who walked with us including volunteers, staff, and students registered in our After School Program. We gave out over 600 pieces of candy along with 500 bookmarks. We truly felt the support of our community with many waves, cheers, and smiles. What a remarkable place we live in.

With the holiday’s underway, please mark your calendars for Wednesday, Dec. 7. On that day Santa Claus will be at the library from 9:30 to 11 a.m. to visit with children. This is a great opportunity for children to have time to talk with Santa and have their picture taken. Plus, all children will receive a book for their home libraries courtesy of the jolly elf. We always look forward to Santa’s annual visit and appreciate his time during this busy time of year.

The annual Food for Fines program to benefit a local food pantry will take place Dec. 5-10 at McIntosh Memorial Library. During that week residents can bring non-perishable food items to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable items that week at the library. All items collected will be donated to the Food Pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua.

During the month of December, we will be partnering with AMI to continue offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are held in our lobby space every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last clinic of the year is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, as the library will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 26. If you need further information about the clinics, please call our circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.