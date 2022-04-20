McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Please join us for a very special presentation this week about the historic Shivers family who resided in Vernon County. The program will be held Thursday, April 21, at 1:30 p.m. inside the library lobby.

The presentation will focus on Ashley Shivers (who grew up in Cheyenne Valley near Hillsboro before migrating to La Crosse to become a barber) his brother, Thomas Shivers (who remained in Cheyenne Valley as an innovative farmer) and Thomas’ son, Algie Shivers (who was instrumental in building the round barns in the Vernon County area). The Enduring Families Project in La Crosse has wonderful re-enactment videos that will be shared throughout the presentation. One of the two speakers is Barb Stanek who is a descendant of the Shivers family. She and other descendants have given presentations on PBS, as well as in the Hillsboro Schools for inclusion in their school curriculum about local Hillsboro history. Stanek will provide additional historical information about the Shivers family and her life in Cheyenne Valley, including information about the annual reunion of descendants of the Cheyenne settlers. The Cheyenne Settlers Heritage Society has a goal to raise funds to build a gazebo in the Cheyenne Valley area as a further tribute to the early settlers of this unique community.

The second presenter will be Denise Christy Moss. Moss is a retired English, speech and theatre teacher from Milwaukee High School of the Arts. Since moving to the La Crosse area, she has been the producer of The Enduring Families Project, a theatre project which brings to life, stories of 19th century African Americans who lived in the La Crosse area and its surrounding community. The Cheyenne Valley region was a unique community that thrived during this period. It was important to tell the story of one of its prominent families... the Shivers Family. The Enduring Families Project has, as its financial sponsor, The La Crosse County Historical Society.

Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library are planning an adult bus trip! While the final details of the trip are still being worked out, we can give you some basic information. The daylong adult bus trip will take place Thursday, June 16. The bus will depart the library around 8:30 a.m. The trip details and registration information will be announced before the end of April.

We still have space available if you’re interested in our rubber cut stamp art class for adults. Intended for beginners, the class is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. inside our program room. During the class Librarian Maggie will teach you how to carve your own stamp. A suggested stamp design is a leaf, or you are welcome to design your own. Due to space and supplies, the class size is limited to eight people. Register by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0