We appreciate everyone who stopped by last week for our antique appraisal event with Mark Moran. We had 40 items appraised and a nice crowd that stayed and watched the entire program. Mark is from Iola, Wisconsin and travels to numerous communities doing appraisal events with libraries and other organizations. It was so fun to see the variety of items people brought in and the crowd was very supportive. Let us know what you thought about the event and if you would like to see us host another event in the future. If you would like more information about antiques and collectibles make sure to visit your local public library.
We are continuing to accept reservations from anyone interested in participating in a puzzle room activity at the library. The event titled, “Creepy Campout” will be offered a total of 10 times from April 4-6 in our conference room. A maximum of four people per timeslot will be allowed to play. The game is intended for older youth or adults.
The participants will begin the game around a campfire where they will hear a creepy story about an old lady who lived in a forest that has disappeared. The group will have 45 minutes to figure out what happened to the lady or the creepy campfire story will be lost forever. To reserve your game time, stop by or call the library at 637-7151. Registration is required, as participation numbers are limited.
Coming up in mid-April, librarian Kathleen Kroska will be leading a workshop on how to repair your damaged books. We originally had this workshop scheduled for February but ended up having to postpone it because of inclement weather. The program will now take place Wednesday, April 10, at 1 p.m. in our program room. Kathleen will provide the instruction and materials for you to learn how to repair a book. Please bring a book or two with you to workshop that you would like to repair.
Please make plans to stop by the library Tuesday, April 9, and help us celebrate National Library Week! The Friends of the Library will be serving cake and coffee in the afternoon to mark the special week.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
