McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Did you know McIntosh Memorial Library owns a 3-D printer? The 3-D printer is just one of many tools owned by your local public library to help you be creative! Join us Saturday, March 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. inside the library for an Art Makers Day.

During the daylong event we are going to be debuting the resources available to you including the 3-D printer, a Cricut machine, sewing machines, an Ellison Die-Cutting machine, origami paper, and more! 3-D printing demonstrations are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A handmade greeting card workshop with Kathy Ugo is planned from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Activities for the day are intended for patrons age 8 and up. No registration is required. Please call us with questions at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Thank you to Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway for being our special guest at the library last week. Liv held a two-hour question and answer program with people about Norway! Scandinavian programming has been a focal point of McIntosh Memorial Library for several years. We have offered programs ranging from language learning, author visits, food sharing, to hygge. If you would like to see additional Scandinavian programming offered, please let us know. If there is enough interest, we will bring back a new slate of programs starting this spring. Please refer all ideas to Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org

Calling all artists! McIntosh Memorial Library has a beautiful art wall and art display case available to showcase your work. If you are a local artist and have original pieces you would like to display on the wall or inside a locked case, please let us know. Having rotating artwork on display is one of the unique identifies of McIntosh Memorial Library. Every artist brings a new look to the library each month and the creativity is appreciated by many. We still have openings yet this year and would love to talk with you about being a featured artist. Stop by or give us a call for more information.

It’s only March, but planning is well underway for our annual Summer Reading program. The 2022 summer theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The theme provides so many opportunities, as we will be able to celebrate our beautiful oceans and the fascinating creatures that make the ocean their home! Our program will once again give participants the chance youth to earn books for their home library. Plus, we will have plenty of fun programs scheduled throughout the summer months for youth to enjoy. We look forward to sharing all our plans with you soon!

