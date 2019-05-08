We are looking forward to hosting an author presentation and book signing event this month. Join us Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. as Richland Center author Harlan Flick speaks about his book, “One Last Dance with the Dani Tribe.”
During the program Flick will share stories and pictures from his travels in 1980 when he went to New Guinea. During the trip, Flick was one of six people who spent time with the head-hunting tribesmen known as the Dani tribe, one of the last Stone Age tribes left in the world. The location of the tribe was considered one of the most isolated and inhospitable places in the world. This program is being offered as part of the library bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” Copies of the book will be available to purchase.
Join us Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. at the Viroqua Farmers Market! We are looking forward to being at the Saturday Market once a month with market themed craft projects for youth. During the months of May and June we will be painting terra cotta pots with kids. We received a lot of positive comments about our painting activities last year so all the craft projects this season will involve paint.
The work of local artist Martha Buening is being featured this month on our Viroqua Area Foundation art wall. Martha works with watercolors and has created a stunning show for everyone to enjoy. Our art display case is featuring the woodcarvings of students that have been taking our monthly woodcarving classes with Dr. Roger Hatlem. These two shows are up through the end of the month.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
