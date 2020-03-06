McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

This week we hosted a birthday party to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Dr. Seuss. Seuss fans gathered together to decorate cookies, play games, and most importantly, read books.
Theodor Seuss Geisel was born to Theodor and Henrietta Geisel in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904. Theodor, known as Ted by his family and friends, was the grandchild of German immigrants. Dr. Seuss’s first children’s book was published in 1937 after it was previously rejected by publishers 27 times. The book titled “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street” was based on his recollections from life in Springfield. Dr. Seuss was not just an author and illustrator known for inventing creatures with fanciful names and writing in rhyme. He was also a talented artist, and his paintings and sculptures continue to be showcased in art galleries across America. His imaginative characters and clever stories have given rise to everything from licensed products and movies, to museums and theme parks. Words that he made up have embedded themselves in pop culture and the English dictionary, and his Grinch character has become the epitome of a grouch. Your local public library has a lot of wonderful books by Dr. Seuss. Stop in and checkout one today!
Next week we will be hosting a Native American presentation with Dr. Heather Ann Moody. The presentation had to be rescheduled from January as a result of a snowstorm to Friday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. During the presentation, Dr. Moody will share information about sovereignty and treaty rights as well as help those in attendance think about Native people in the world today. Dr. Moody is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. As a member of the staff at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Moody serves as an assistant professor of the American Indian Studies Program and an advisor for the Inter-Tribal Student Council.
If you are considering learning a new language, we have openings in two adult language learning classes starting up this month. Wednesday, March 18, at 9:30 a.m. will mark the first day of a beginning sign language class. While Monday, March 23, at 5 p.m. will kick off a four-week evening Norwegian language class. If you are interested in these classes, please stop by the library or give us a call at 637-7151. Registration for both classes is required as space is limited.
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and we have plenty of materials to help you celebrate. If you need an Irish cookbook, a picture book or a movie that helps celebrate the holiday, stop by the library. We have an expansive collection of Irish themed items on display in the adult department.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.