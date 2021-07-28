McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join us inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park on Friday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. as we welcome local author Sue Berg. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Gold.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The book is also available through the library.

“Driftless Gold” features the character of Lieutenant Jim Higgins after a migrant worker is discovered buried in a local quarry with an antique gold coin in his pocket near La Crosse. Higgins begins to unravel a murder that will take him back into Wisconsin’s early history. Driftless Gold is the first book in a new series written by Berg.

Sidewalk sales are happening on Saturday, July 31, in Viroqua. As you shop this weekend, make sure to stop by the library for great deals on books. The Friends of the Library have a special sale table set up inside the lobby. The books are priced to move and will likely sell fast. All funds raised from the sale will be used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library. The Friends are planning on holding a large sale inside the lobby in November.