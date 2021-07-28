McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Join us inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park on Friday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m. as we welcome local author Sue Berg. Berg will speak about her newly published book, “Driftless Gold.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The book is also available through the library.
“Driftless Gold” features the character of Lieutenant Jim Higgins after a migrant worker is discovered buried in a local quarry with an antique gold coin in his pocket near La Crosse. Higgins begins to unravel a murder that will take him back into Wisconsin’s early history. Driftless Gold is the first book in a new series written by Berg.
Sidewalk sales are happening on Saturday, July 31, in Viroqua. As you shop this weekend, make sure to stop by the library for great deals on books. The Friends of the Library have a special sale table set up inside the lobby. The books are priced to move and will likely sell fast. All funds raised from the sale will be used by the organization to fund special purchases for the library. The Friends are planning on holding a large sale inside the lobby in November.
Vernon County National Night Out is coming up next week at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. We are looking forward to having a booth at the event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. Vernon County Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and a more caring place to live. At the library booth we will have fun activities for youth and families. Prizes will be awarded.
Popsicles in the Park is a new event being hosted by the Parenting Place in Eckhart Park next week. The event is Friday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants in the Vernon County Birth to 3 Program, as well as anyone interested in learning more about resources available, are encouraged to attend. Besides information there will be fun and free activities to participate in. McIntosh Memorial Library will be at Popsicles in the Park! Miss Laci will be providing a story time program with books, songs, and activities. Join us for a fun afternoon at Eckhart Park.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.