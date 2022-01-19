McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

A new year means new hours at the McIntosh Memorial Library! As of Jan. 11, we are open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required when entering the library and we continue to advise all patrons to social distance to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We hope you take time this year to stop in and enjoy the materials and resources available to you through your local public library.

Our next adult art class is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. inside our program room. We are pleased to be working with guest artist Beth Smith to offer a “Cupcake Pin Cushion” class. This will be a sewing program. All materials will be provided by the library. Registration is required as supplies and space are limited. Sign up by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Wisconsin tax forms and instructions have arrived. The federal forms have been ordered and should be arriving soon. We have the forms located on a table near the entrance to the library. Stop in early and pick up forms, as we are unable to order additional forms before the filing deadline. The forms can also be printed off from the IRS website using one of the public internet computers. Please contact Lisa with questions at 608-637-7151, extension 4.

New magazines, books and DVDs are abundant inside the library. We ordered several new magazines for children, teens and adults for 2022. Some new magazine titles include Antique Trader, Do It Yourself, Game Informer, Lego Life, Magic Dragon and more! The latest issue of each magazine checks out for seven days so you can read them in the comfort of your own home. Our “New Arrivals” area is also stocked with so many great books, audio books, DVDs and music CDs for patrons of all ages.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

