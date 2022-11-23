McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

With the weather changing we want to remind you home delivery of library materials is available to all patrons within the Viroqua Area School District. Whether you need permanent delivery or only for a few weeks we’re here to help! We currently deliver materials to residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and private homes. Delivery occurs weekly on Wednesday afternoons. We can also pick up your checked out materials and return them to the library for check-in. Reach out to our home delivery coordinator Maggie at m.strittmater@wrlsweb.org or 608-637-7151 x 7 for more information.

As darkness comes earlier each day this is such a great time of year to curl up with a book or watch a new DVD. Our staff have added so many new titles to the collection in the last month. We encourage you to stop in and browse the new titles in our “New Arrivals Area.” This section is located just past the circulation desk for easy access. Pick up a new title and enjoy it immediately! If you need to place an order for an item, we can help you with that too. Once the item is ready for pickup you will be notified to stop by the library to check it out. Let us help you place an order or do it yourself. Access to the catalog can be found on our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

What are you thankful for this month? We have a “thankful tree” in the library near the circulation desk needing leaves. Please stop by the library and write on one of the construction paper leaves what you are thankful for and place the leaf on the tree. We are hopeful by the end of November our “thankful tree” will be filled with leaves containing messages of gratitude.

Tax season is coming, and your local public library will have tax forms on hand to help you file. After Jan. 1, 2023 contact us to inquire about the availability of state and federal forms along with the instruction sheets. If we don’t have a specific form you need, we can help you locate and print off a form from www.IRS.gov. Feel free to call Adult Services Director Lisa with any questions about tax forms at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.