McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

In partnership with AARP, we hope you will join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a Festival of Birds on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the library.

McIntosh Memorial Library is one of four organizations in Wisconsin awarded a national AARP Community Challenge grant in 2022. Out of 3,200 applications submitted, McIntosh Memorial Library is one of 260 organizations selected for funding. The grant award is $10,000.

The grant dollars are being used to establish an aviary center inside the library. The aviary is in the library’s multigenerational seating area. That specific area provides ample seating so people can be alone or with others to observe the birds year-round. The aviary is equipped to house between 10-15 small songbirds. Bethel Home and Services donated the aviary itself to the library. The grant funding will support the maintenance involved with housing birds, a robust schedule of specialized programming about birds, and the purchase of bird-related materials for the collection.

The 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature speakers from AARP Wisconsin, the city of Viroqua, McIntosh Memorial Library, and other invited guests. During the Festival of Birds, participants will have the opportunity to attend aviary tours provided by Roger and Diane Hanson, art programs with Daryl Skrupky, and learn how to make a bird feeder during an 11:30 a.m. craft time. Of special note, live owls and their ambassadors from River City Raptors will lead a presentation at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby. Live eagles and their ambassadors from the National Eagle Center will present a 1 p.m. program for children and a program for all ages at 2:15 p.m. in the lobby. Children may participate in a Bird Day Camp from noon to 3 p.m. Registration for the camp is required by calling the library at 608-637-7151, extension 6. Dave’s Pizza will be parked on Rock Avenue in front of the library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. selling pizza and breadsticks.

Monthly woodcarving classes are once again being offered. Our next class is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. This is an opportunity to learn how to carve thanks to the teachings of local experienced carvers. All supplies are provided but space is limited. To reserve a space in the class, call our circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

We’re pleased to partner with the Ad Hoc Film Society for an Adult Documentary Movie Night on Monday, Oct. 17. “The Ants & The Grasshopper” will be shown at 6 p.m., with snacks and discussion starting at 5 p.m. Anita Chitaya has a gift; she can help bring abundant food from dead soil, she can make men fight for gender equality, and she can end child hunger in her village. Now, to save her home from extreme weather, she faces her greatest challenge: persuading Americans that climate change is real. This event will be held inside our lobby space.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.