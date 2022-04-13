McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the library last week to help us celebrate National Library Week! The American Library Association created the celebration back in 1958 to showcase the resources available to anyone through their local public library. Today, libraries across the nation take time to observe the week through various events and activities. A special thank-you to the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library for serving cake and lemonade last Wednesday inside our lobby. We also gave away personalized pencils and bookmarks at the circulation desk.

Several fourth-grade students and family members joined us for a bus trip to the Hmong Culture and Community Center in La Crosse last Thursday to participate in the Hmong Education Project. The project offers teachings about Hmong history and culture through four interactive stations. Those stations include Hmong Story Cloth, Hmong Village, Laos Jungle, and Crossing the Mekong River/Living in Refugee Camps. The bus trip marked the first of several programs we intend to offer in 2022 in partnership with the Hmong Culture and Community Center and the La Crosse Public Library.

April is National Poetry Month, and we are celebrating with a Poet-Tree! Located directly across from the circulation desk the tree provides you with an opportunity to write on a cherry blossom anything related to poetry! Perhaps you have a favorite poem you would like to share with others or the name of a favorite poet. Help us fill up the Poet-Tree by the end of April by filling out a cherry blossom and placing it on one of the tree branches.

We still have space available if you’re interested in our rubber cut stamp art class for adults this month. Intended for beginners the class is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. inside our program room. During the class Librarian Maggie will teach you how to carve your own stamp. A suggested stamp design is a leaf, or you are welcome to design your own. Due to space and supplies, the class size is limited to eight people. Register by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Please remember McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed on Friday, April 15. The library will be open regular hours on Saturday, April 16.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 South Rock Avenue in Viroqua.

