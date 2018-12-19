As we move into the final days of December, please note there will be some changes to our operating hours. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. While we are closed take advantage of our item return slots. The slots to return materials are located on the north side of our building along Jefferson Street. The library will reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, with regular hours. The library will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2. You can always access your library account to renew items and place holds on items you would like delivered to the library for pickup. Access your account through the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. During this festive time of year, we would like to extend warm wishes to you and your family.
We wrapped up the first quarter of Code Club this week with 60 local youth enrolled in the program. It was a fun final meeting as we did a “Showcase Event” to highlight the work of our Code Club members. The library is one of 50 small and rural libraries in the nation selected to receive a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to implement a weekly Club. A Code Club is an opportunity for youth ages 8-18 to gather every week to learn how to write a computer code to create apps, games, and websites. Code Club will resume on Monday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the library program room. The Code Club meets every Monday night from 5:30-7 and is facilitated by librarian Anne Butera. Anyone interested in coding is welcome to get involved at any time in 2019.
With the approach of the New Year just a few days away, we want to remind you that state and federal tax forms will be arriving soon. This year we will be putting all forms and instruction manuals near the main entrance doors to the library. These forms will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. If we run out of forms, we will not be ordering any additional ones. However, we will be happy to help you locate the forms on the IRS website at www.irs.gov. Please feel free to call us to find out what tax forms have been delivered.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
