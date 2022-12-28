McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

As we prepare to end 2022, we want to take time to thank our community for the support given this year.

As we’ve shared already, we’re beyond honored to have been selected the 2022 Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin! There are so many incredible libraries across Wisconsin. To be picked as the best in the state is humbling. This high level of achievement is only possible because of the support we receive.

Securing funding from a National Challenge Grant through AARP to create our Aviary Area is another moment from 2022 we’re proud of. The Aviary Area is beautiful with our seven songbirds and ample seating for you to gather alone or with others. The space is a showcase of the library and one many people enjoy. Earlier this month we kicked off the Library Lenders 4-H Club in partnership with Vernon County UW-Extension. This 4-H club has opened the opportunity for many youths in our community to become involved in 4-H. Our three club leaders are excited and eager to see what happens in the new year when the Club gets into projects and elects’ leadership.

We also can’t say thank you enough to our volunteers. We have approximately 50 volunteers who give of their time and talent to help grow the library. The volunteers work in the bookstore, serve on the library board, help with our 4-H club and so many other activities. The commitment of our volunteers is grand and greatly appreciated by all.

We have so many reasons to be grateful and can’t begin to express them all here. Please join us on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the library as we celebrate being named the Library of the Year for the State of Wisconsin. The event will feature food, special music, exhibits, and a brief program at 12 p.m. in our lobby space. We look forward to celebrating with all of you!

Our annual Adult Winter Reading Program begins on Monday, Jan. 9. For two months adults are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a participant bookmark. During the program read or listen to three books, write the titles down on your bookmark and turn it in at the library to receive a fun winter themed prize. Everyone turning in at least one bookmark will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize of a new tablet! The final day of the program is Tuesday, Feb. 28. The grand prize drawing will be held on Wednesday, March 1. Thank you to the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library for once again sponsoring the program.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.