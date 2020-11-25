McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

The holidays are here, and we are gearing up for several special virtual programs during the month of December!
First, both of our adult “Conversations” programs will have a holiday theme. “Conversations” is a program we offer on the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. This program provides an opportunity for adults to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. During our Dec. 4 program, local musician Greg Leighton will be hosting a “Holiday Sing-a-Long.” Join Greg for this live program as he plays your favorite songs, takes requests, and leads us all in song. Greg’s program will be live on Zoom.
Our second "Conversations" program on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. will feature volunteer Veronica Kleiber from the Vernon County Historical Society sharing holiday stories from across Vernon County. Sit back and listen to Veronica tell stories and make plans to share your own stories, too. This program will also be delivered live on Zoom.
To gain access to the programs, simply visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page. You can also call the library at 637-7151, extension 6 for instructions on how to call into the program.
For youth and families, we are pleased to be able to provide you with story-time programs, dance parties and other special weekly programs. Due to the pandemic, our programs are offered live on Facebook or virtually through Zoom. Watch the library Facebook page for information on when the programs are happening. If you are unable to join us live the programs are available for playback on our social media platforms. Need more information? Contact Youth Service Director Marissa Bazan at m.bazan@wrlsweb.org or call 637-7151.
As your local public library, we are working hard to continue to provide you with access to important library resources while doing everything we can to keep you and our staff safe. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising locally we have temporarily altered our library operations to try and mitigate the spread of the virus. Until conditions improve, we have discontinued in-person browsing of the library collection. To receive new materials, please place a hold on items through the library catalog or call our circulation desk and we will take care of that process for you. Once the items are available you can stop by and retrieve them from our large entry area. We offer no-contact door service during our open hours.
Access to our computers, printers, and Wi-Fi continues in the entry area. We have designated two computers as 30-minute express computers. Three additional computers are available for those that need additional time.
Lastly, we are open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Updates to our operations will be posted on the library website and Facebook page. We appreciate your ongoing patience and support during this challenging time.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
