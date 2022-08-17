McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

The conclusion of the sixth annual Vernon County Reads program is this week! Since June, participating libraries in Vernon County have been supporting the work of local author Sue Berg by encouraging patrons to checkout her books to read. On Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Berg will take the stage at the Hillsboro Fireman’s Community Center to talk about the books in her Driftless Mystery series. Following the program, copies of Berg’s books will be available for purchase including the third book in the series. Please join us for what is certain to be an entertaining program.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program for youth. The program concluded last week with a mermaid themed swimming party at Bigley Pool on Friday, Aug. 12. Over 100 children attended the two-hour program complete with two live mermaids poolside! Funding for the party was provided by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library. As we look ahead to 2023 the program theme will be “All Together Now,” supporting kindness, friendship and unity.

Donations are being sought for the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library’s annual, Fiber Faire Silent Auction. The Friends organization will be hosting their annual event inside the library during the month of October. Currently donations of handmade items to include in the auction are needed. Items being accepted are handmade hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners and more. Items may be dropped off now through Sept. 23 inside the Friends Bookstore at McIntosh Memorial Library. All funds raised from the silent auction will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library. Questions about the event may be directed to the bookstore at 608-637-7151, extension 2.

Looking ahead, please know the library will be closed Sept. 3-5 for the Labor Day holiday weekend. While we are closed you can still access your account through the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.