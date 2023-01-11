McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you to everyone who stopped by the library on Saturday to help us celebrate being named the “Library of the Year” for the State of Wisconsin. Being recognized as the best library in the state is humbling and thrilling. Thank you for your support.

In this new year we look forward to bringing to the community so many new and exciting endeavors. In April the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival will be held. What is a book festival? The festival is a three-day event scheduled for April 28-30. It will serve as an opportunity to celebrate reading, writing, creativity and community. The event will bring the community and visitors face-to-face with authors and illustrators in a variety of ways — through readings, book-signings, workshops, presentations and conversations. The performances and activities will appeal to all ages and interests, readers and non-readers alike. The festival website and social media pages will be going live this month. Stay tuned for exciting updates! The Ridges & Rivers Book Festival is sponsored by the Driftless Writing Center and the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Winter is here which means it’s time to for the annual Adult Winter Reading program! Adults are encouraged to stop by the library now through the end of February to pick up a participation bookmark. Through Tuesday, Feb. 28, participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto the bookmark. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize of a tablet. The grand prize drawing will be held on Wednesday, March 1. The program is supported by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

Wisconsin tax forms and instructions along with the federal tax forms should be arriving soon! We’ll have the forms located on a table near the entrance to the library. Stop in early and pick up forms as we’re unable to order additional forms before the filing deadline. The forms can also be printed off from the IRS website using one of the public internet computers. Please contact Lisa with any questions about tax forms at 608-637-7151, extension 4.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.