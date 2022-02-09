McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

In 2021, Wisconsin’s Digital Library, a collaboration of all 16 of the state’s public library systems, broke records by lending over 7.2 million digital books and audiobooks. Since its inception in 2016, Wisconsin’s Digital Library has seen steady and occasionally explosive usage growth, demonstrating the ongoing value of public libraries lending eBooks and digital audiobooks. To meet last year’s growing demand from patrons, Wisconsin’s Digital Library added more copies of popular titles and collections of always-available eBooks and digital magazines for readers who want to avoid the line and start reading right away.

Readers in Wisconsin just need a valid library card to access digital books from Wisconsin’s Digital Library, powered by OverDrive, using any major device, mobile or desktop. Visit https://wplc.overdrive.com/, download the Libby app, or call the McIntosh Memorial Library to get started at 637-7151, extension 6.

Three staff members from McIntosh Memorial Library traveled to Madison this week to participate in Library Legislative Day. Held annually, the event provides an opportunity for library staff and trustees to meet with their elected officials at the State Capitol in Madison. Having dedicated one-on-one time with local representatives provides a platform to talk about the work of the library but to also advocate for the needs of libraries across the state. Representing McIntosh Memorial Library were Trina Erickson, Laci Sheldon and Maggie Strittmater.

We are looking forward to welcoming acclaimed international genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway, to the library Monday, Feb. 21. Liv is in the United States on business and has agreed to make a stop at the library for a 10:30 a.m. program. We are keeping the content simple by having the program be a question and answer session from the audience with Haakenstad. Join us to speak Norwegian with Liv, ask a question about Norway, or find out what the work of an international genealogist is about. The program will be held inside our lobby space. A Zoom option will also be available if you are unable to travel to the library in person. The Zoom link can be found on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website.

Please remember we expanded our operating hours in January to give you more options to enjoy the resources and services available to you through your local public library. The McIntosh Library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the circulation desk with questions at 637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

