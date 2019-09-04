As the Vernon County Fair draws near, we want to remind you to turn in your reading logs if you are a participant in our annual “Read and Win” program. Local youth can stop by any participating library in Vernon County and pick up a reading log. Once complete the log should be turned back into the library where it was received. The prize the participant will earn is either a free ride pass or a free entry pass into the fairgrounds. Speaking of the fair, we hope you will make plans to join us at the annual event next week! We will have a booth inside the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center. The library booth will feature fun family style games with an opportunity to win prizes. Being out at the fair is always a fun experience and we look forward to being part of it every year.
On the first and third Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. we host a program titled “Conversations.” This bimonthly program is an opportunity for adults to learn, discover, reminisce and meet people. On the first Friday of each month our program will offer an activity and conversation for those with memory loss and their caregivers. This special component of the program is being made possible by Bader Philanthropies and the Winding Rivers Library System. At our second program on Sept. 20, Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel will be our special guest. Join the program and hear the mayor talk about our community and what the future holds. It will also be your time to ask questions. Coffee is provided.
Mark your calendars for our annual Vehicle Day at Nelson Agri-Center! Vehicle Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. The event features a wide variety of vehicles for children to explore, including a squad car, school bus, fire truck, cement truck and numerous vehicles from the City of Viroqua Public Works and Streets Department. Join us!
Back by popular demand is Dr. Roger Hatlem with his monthly woodcarving classes. The first class is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. During the classes, participants will learn about tools, techniques, and different wood carving cuts. Dr. Hatlem will do carving demonstrations and share with the class some of his finished carvings. All participants will have the opportunity to work on one carving to take home. Tools will be provided, or participants are free to bring their own. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 people. Register by calling McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151 or stop by the circulation desk.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
