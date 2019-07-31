We need your help! Over the last three weeks we have discovered the theft of several DVDs from our adult collection. In total 91 are missing including 10 complete television series. The value of this loss is nearly $2,000. We have contacted the Viroqua Police Department about this matter, and they encouraged us to go public with this information. If the items are returned there will not be any consequences. Remember your tax dollars helped purchase these items so if you know anything about this theft, we would ask you to do the right thing. Anyone can call Vernon County Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. The Viroqua Police Department can also be contacted or stop by the library and speak with a staff member. In the end we just want our materials back as the DVDs stolen are popular and have been enjoyed by many of our patrons. We thank you for your assistance.
On a lighter note, we are continuing to receive feedback about the program featuring Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee last month. People of all ages have told us how much they enjoyed his stories and photos. So many loved that Mark took time for autographs, pictures and friendly handshakes. If you were unable to attend the program in person, we did have it recorded. The DVD of the program will be available soon for checkout. We appreciate the Vernon County Historical Society and Viroqua Area Schools for partnering with us. It was truly a memorable event.
Next week marks the last week of activities for our “Universe of Stories” summer reading program. As staff we can’t believe how fast the summer has gone! Over 600 children have been involved in our program this summer. Next week’s programs include several activities outside of our building, including canoeing, swimming, and our giant carnival at Eckhart Park. Need details? Stop by the library or give our Youth Services Director Mary Mulvaney-Kemp a call at 637-7151.
We still have room available for anyone interested in learning how to embroider. “Beginning Embroidery” with Cathy Lund is coming up on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. at the library. The class participants will learn the skills needed to embroider a bookmark. All materials will be provided. To register, stop by the library or give us a call. We would love to see you there!
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.