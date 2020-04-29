McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

Happy May Day! The month of May has arrived and with that a library service is returning. We are now able to accept your checked-out library materials. During the month of May the exterior book drop along Jefferson Street will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m. The returned items will be placed in quarantine for 72 hours, as recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. After 72 hours we have added some additional safety measures so library staff can process the items in a safe manner. If you have items checked out, they have been assigned a new due date of June 2. Please know we are not assessing any fines on library items that may appear overdue.
We have received a lot of questions about whether we will be offering curbside service during the month of May. Please know we are working on being able to bring that service to you. However, our plan must ensure your safety as well as the safety of our staff. So, while we are hopeful, we are hesitant to pick a start date. Be confident in knowing we are exploring the possibility.
If you need a library card, we’re able to issue virtual library cards. Please visit www.wrlsweb.org and sign up for a card any time. The card is free of charge and will enable you to take advantage of all the digital resources available to you through your local library.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
