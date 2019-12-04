McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We are honored the Viroqua Pizza Hut has picked the McIntosh Memorial Library as a local organization they would like to see receive a financial boost during the month of December through several ongoing fundraising events. Anytime this month customers can purchase books in the restaurant lobby for $1 each. If someone buys $10 worth of books, they are eligible for free breadsticks. Two giant jars are located inside for customers to drop off monetary donations. On Dec. 13 and 14 from 4-7:30 p.m. library staff and supporters will be working at the restaurant for two “Tip Nights.” All tips given during the two-night event will be donated to the library. Finally, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m., Pizza Hut employees will be holding a bake sale inside the library. All money raised during these special events will be donated to the McIntosh Memorial Library to be used toward the purchase of new books for the library collection. In addition, if the Viroqua Pizza Hut raises the most money out of all the Pizza Hut restaurants doing literacy promotions in December, we will receive a monetary gift of $1,000.
With the end of the year only a few weeks away we are already receiving questions about the availability of tax forms. Several weeks ago we placed an order for state and federal forms. Once received we will place the forms on a table near the entrance to the library. Please feel free to call us after Jan. 1 to find out when the forms will be arriving. Unfortunately, we have no control over the actual delivery date of the physical forms. However, we can help you online through the website www.irs.gov.
Our library is stocked with all kinds of materials to help you get into the holiday spirit. Checkout a movie, book, or music CD. Need a new recipe? No problem! We have a huge cookbook section which can give you some new ideas as you plan your holiday meals. Remember our magazines are always available for checkout too. We have several magazines with beautiful decorating tips for this season. Plus, the Friends of the Library are featuring seasonal books right now at very affordable rates.
Planning for our January adult programs is well underway! We are looking forward to offering adult educational classes on Norwegian language, needle felting, woodcarving, and card making. Additional programs will feature Viroqua musician Greg Leighton playing country classic tunes, Tomah author Larry Scheckel will be with us to talk about his book, “Murder in Wisconsin: The Clara Olson Case” and we will also be kicking off our second annual Adult Winter Reading program on Monday, Jan. 6. Flyers for these program will be posted in the library on our bulletin board directly across from the circulation desk. We hope you will be able to join us!
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.