Our weekly play group, in partnership with the Parenting Place, is continuing to grow in size and popularity. We encourage you to join us on Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11 inside McIntosh Memorial Library. Staff from the Parenting Place offer an opportunity for participants to socialize, play, listen to books being read, create with crafts, and enjoy a healthy snack. The weekly program is free of charge and geared for children up to age 5. Registration is not required.

During the month of March we have two special programs planned for our youngest patrons. A special Toddler Storytime will be offered on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Zuri Meyer will be reading books and talking about her family’s maple syrup farm in Cashton. Samples of syrup will be provided.

We’ll also host a special Toddler Storytime on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Local author, Jolene Goodman, will be reading her newly published book "Sally the Squirrel Goes to School" and talking about a one-room schoolhouse and stream on her family’s farm. Goodman will be signing and selling her book following the book-read. Both special storytime programs are intended for children ages 0-5 and their families.

Jim Krause returns to the library on Saturday, March 4 for the first of two classes about beekeeping. The classes are scheduled for Saturday, March 4 and Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the library lobby.

Krause is a longtime beekeeper and will be teaching the classes using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled, “Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees, and maintaining the hive, among others. This class is intended for area residents new to beekeeping and especially people interested in becoming beekeepers. To get the full experience attending both classes is recommended. To register for the classes, please stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608 637-7151, extension 6.

Have you registered to attend the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival? Registration started last month for the three-day festival coming to Viroqua April 28-30. The festival will serve as an opportunity to celebrate reading, writing, creativity, and community. Approximately 50 authors, illustrators, and representatives from small presses will be at the event. Fourteen authors are scheduled for presentations and three writing workshops will happen as well. Visit the festival website at www.ridgesandriversbookfestival.org for information about the event.