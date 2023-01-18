McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Many people use the new year to create resolutions and goals for their year. Here at the McIntosh Memorial Library we are able to help you get what you need to start a new hobby, learn how to cook new foods, accomplish your reading goals, provide inspiration for those home projects you are wanting to get done, and much more. No matter what your goal for yourself is this year, let the Library be there for you as a resource.

The McIntosh Memorial Library is a part of the Winding Rivers Library System, and with that comes some perks for you as patrons. One of those perks are our digital resources, which are all available on our website under the “Digital Resources” tab. A wonderful resource for those looking for books or book lists to add to your reading goals for the year is a database called “Novelist.” This is a great way to search for books and is available through BadgerLink. BadgerLink is basically a single place that has a massive list of databases you can explore, depending on your needs. Whether you are looking for educational research, or perhaps for personal interest, BadgerLink is a Wisconsin resident specific database that provides you with trustworthy, licensed content that you would not be able to find for free through everyday search engines. The types of materials range from encyclopedias, multimedia, scholarly journals, magazines, books, newspapers and more. Check it out and feel free to stop by or give the library a call to know more.

As the new year continues, we will have many displays and book lists available to you. Starting Jan. 22, we will have our display recognizing and celebrating Lunar New Year. Lunar New Year is a celebration of spring and the beginning of the new year. Children’s Take and Make Bags will be available to pick up, with activities and information inside. Last year we had our wonderful patron Cavan Fang share with us his culinary skills in making dumplings. This was one of the ways Cavan celebrates the holiday with his friends and family, through food and traditions, and he graciously shared it with us. The video is up and available to watch on our YouTube channel. Many of our past programs that we were able to record are available on our YouTube Channel (McIntosh Memorial Library Viroqua @mcintoshmemoriallibraryvir9220).

One of our favorite adult programs is in full swing at the library. Adult Winter Reads, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is happening now through Feb. 28. Either stop in at the library, print off a bookmark and once you have either read or listened to three books you can fill it out and drop the bookmark off at the library and pick out a prize. Our printable version of the bookmark is available on our website under adult programming. The prizes this year consist of books, flashlights, lotion, scarves, hats and more! You may enter as many times as you would like and every bookmark is put in to a drawing for a Kindle Fire which will be announced March 1. We look forward to seeing all the books being read this year!

No matter what your winter looks like, we hope you utilize your library as a source of information, enjoyment, and connection. We are looking forward to a year of kindness and community. To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.