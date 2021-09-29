McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

It’s been a heartbreaking month at the McIntosh Memorial Library as we mourn the loss of a former co-worker and a volunteer. Kathy Grant was a co-worker and friend to many library staff, volunteers and patrons. Kathy began her career with McIntosh Memorial Library as a substitute clerk before being hired on for a permanent position at the circulation desk. Working at the circulation desk was the perfect job for Kathy, as she enjoyed helping people. Kathy was always happy when she was able to help someone discover a new author, apply for a library card or register for an upcoming class. We’ll always remember Kathy’s funny jokes, big smile and warm heart.

We’re keeping the family and friends of Roger “Doc” Hatlem of Viroqua in our thoughts. Mr. Hatlem was instrumental in helping establish monthly woodcarving classes at the library. The time spent teaching the classes and inspiring beginning carvers was something Mr. Hatlem greatly enjoyed!

We’re honored Mr. Hatlem chose McIntosh Library to be the recipient of his treasured carving patterns. Doc’s woodcarving friends are respectfully going through the boxes and binders of patterns. The goal is to make the patterns available for checkout so the love of carving can continue just like Dr. Hatlem would have wanted.

Weather permitting, we will be back out at the Viroqua Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 2 with crafts for kids and families. Remember, Oct. 2 is a special Children’s Market Day! We’ve been committed to being at the market at least two Saturdays per month since the market started back in May. We enjoy spending time with you outside of the library being creative with art projects. There are only a few weekends left for the 2021 Farmers Market.

As the weather starts to get cooler and darkness comes a bit earlier, we want to remind you of our home delivery service. Whether you need your library materials delivered to you on a permanent basis or just for a few weeks we are here to help! The library provides free delivery service weekly on Wednesday afternoons. If you would like more information about this service contact the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the "Viroqua Library" page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

