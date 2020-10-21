McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua: Book Buzz

We are teaming up with Sleepy Hollow and the city of Viroqua to bring to the community a virtual costume contest this month. Are you ready to dress up in your favorite costume? Now is your chance! Get ready to set the scene with some props, strike a pose, and snap a photo. Submit your photo with your name, phone number, and age to mcintoshmemoriallibrary@gmail.com for a chance to win prizes. There are several age brackets for this contest including birth-5, 6-11, 12-18, adult, and lastly family/group. Entries need to be submitted by the end of the day on Oct. 31. By participating in the contest, you give the library permission to use your photo on social media platforms. We ask that you take all precautions while participating in this contest to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Book bundles are continuing to be a popular option for patrons at McIntosh Memorial Library. Under the digital resources tab on our website you will find the book bundle order form. Once you submit the form one of our library staff will become your personal shopper. Order items for yourself, your children, or your entire family. Once a librarian has gathered the materials you ordered you will receive a notice to stop by the library and pick up your book bundle. Since launching the service earlier this year we have filled over 100 book bundle orders. Give it a try and let us know what you think.
Daily we provide access to our public computers, printers, and wireless internet service in our large entry area. The service is provided daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An appointment is not necessary. Stop by or give us a call at 637-7151, extension 6 with questions.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!