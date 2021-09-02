McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

September is here and it’s going to be a full month of fun with the McIntosh Memorial Library. Did you know the month of September is recognized as National Library Card Sign-Up month?

Since 1987 the American Library Association has used this month to remind everyone the importance of having a library card! Applying for a card through McIntosh Memorial Library is free and takes about 5 minutes. Once you have a card you can begin taking advantage of all the resources available to you through your local library for free! Plus, all month long anyone who gets a new library card will receive some thank-you merchandise from the library. We also encourage everyone to stop in this month and play Library Bingo with us! We have three great prizes lined up which we will be awarding at the end of September. Questions? Call us at 637-7151, extension 6.