McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

September is here and it’s going to be a full month of fun with the McIntosh Memorial Library. Did you know the month of September is recognized as National Library Card Sign-Up month?
Since 1987 the American Library Association has used this month to remind everyone the importance of having a library card! Applying for a card through McIntosh Memorial Library is free and takes about 5 minutes. Once you have a card you can begin taking advantage of all the resources available to you through your local library for free! Plus, all month long anyone who gets a new library card will receive some thank-you merchandise from the library. We also encourage everyone to stop in this month and play Library Bingo with us! We have three great prizes lined up which we will be awarding at the end of September. Questions? Call us at 637-7151, extension 6.
As part of our year long program “Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources” we will be acknowledging September as Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ve been working with the United States Director of the Mexican Folk-Art Collective Gabriela Marvan to create an extensive array of programming, workshops, and activity options. We’re honored to be one of 52 organizations in the state of Wisconsin selected to receive a recovery grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council. The money will be used to fund the activities we have scheduled. Stop by the library and pick up a calendar of events or visit the library website and Facebook page for a complete schedule of events.
Another activity we are gearing up for is the annual Vernon County Fair! Right now, youth up to age 14 are invited to stop by the library and pick up a reading log. Read or listen to your favorite books and complete your reading log before Tuesday, Sept. 14. Bring back the log to the library to receive either a gate entry pass into the fairgrounds or a free ride ticket. We will also be at the Vernon County Fair inside the commercial building with a booth offering family friendly games. On Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kevin Lindh, a local balloon artist, will be with us creating balloon art! We look forward to seeing you at the annual Vernon County Fair.
Don’t forget McIntosh Memorial Library will be closed Sept. 4-6 for Labor Day weekend. While the library is closed you can still access your online account and return your checked out materials in our book drop located along Jefferson Street. We will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.