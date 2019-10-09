Have you stopped by the library yet to look at the beautiful items up for auction for the annual Fiber Faire event to benefit the Friends of the Library? The items are all locally made and were donated to the Friends of the Library. Stop by and look at the afghans, toys, clothes, seasonal décor, bags, and more. Bidding on the items will take place from Oct. 14-28. Individuals with the highest bid on an item at the close of the auction will be contacted by Oct. 31. This is an important event for the Friends of the Library, as all the money raised will be used by the organization to make special purchases for the library.
Coming up next week we are going to be celebrating the fall season with four different programs. First, on Wednesday Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. we will be offering an adult needle felting class. Participants will learn how to needle felt acorns and fall leaves for their home décor. The class will be taught by Kathleen Kroska and is intended for beginners. Registration for the class is required, as the class size is limited to 12. To register, stop by the library or give us a call at 637-7151.
Bring your little ones to the library on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. for our annual Leaf Party! We gather as many leaves as we can find and let everyone have fun playing in them. Jump in them, run in them, lay in them, or toss them in the air and watch them float to the ground! Our Leaf Party is about celebrating the beautiful fall leaves. After playing outside we will gather in the program room for a craft and snack.
Friday, Oct. 18 will be a busy day at the library, as we have two seasonal programs planned. First, join Viroqua resident Veronica Kleiber at 10:30 a.m. as Veronica tells stories about the unexplained from around Vernon County. “Super Scary Stories About Vernon County” will include stories about Wildcat Mountain, Liberty Pole, Hillsboro, Cashton, Buckeye Ridge, Viroqua, and other locations. Coffee will be provided.
In the afternoon, we are going to be talking about bats in Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. Ben Johnston of Wilton will share what he has learned about bats during his 10 years of volunteering for the Wisconsin Bat program. The Wisconsin Bat Program monitors and manages bat populations in the state. Much of the data the program collects comes from citizen-scientists, and the program relies heavily on grants and funding support from Wisconsin citizens.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
