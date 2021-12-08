McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

Thank you for stopping by the McIntosh Memorial Library last week to visit with Santa! We always feel so honored when Santa takes time out of his busy schedule to make a trip to the library. We have so many holiday resources on display throughout the library for you. Plan a trip to pick up a new book, music CD, magazine, or movie to watch. You can also support the Friends of the Library by purchasing a gift certificate to the bookstore. A gift certificate would make a perfect stocking stuffer for someone on your list! We would like to take this time to wish you a splendid holiday season with your friends and family.

We are partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space. Clinics are scheduled for Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are all walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

When planning a visit to the library this month, please note we will have altered hours at the end of December. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. We will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and be closed on Saturday, Dec. 1. The exterior return slots will be open for you to return your materials and you can order materials 24/7 by logging into your library account. If you haven’t downloaded the “Libby” app, please do so! “Libby” provides you with 24-hour access to our library digital collection which you can enjoy with your phone, tablet, or computer. If you need help with Libby, please call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

