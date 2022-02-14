McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We’re partnering with the Vernon County Health Department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to continue offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics inside our lobby space. Clinics are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22 and Monday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccine is free, and no insurance information is being collected. The clinics are walk-in services, so an appointment is not necessary. However, appointments can be made by visiting www.vaccines.gov The team from AMI will be offering vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, plus boosters. Specific questions about the vaccines can be directed to the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.

We are looking forward to welcoming acclaimed international genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad from Hamar, Norway, to the library on Monday, Feb. 21. Liv is in the United States on business and has agreed to make a stop at the library for a 10:30 a.m. program. We are keeping the content simple by having the program be a question and answer session from the audience with Haakenstad. Join us to speak Norwegian with Liv, ask a question about Norway, or find out what the work of an international genealogist is about. The program will be held inside our lobby space. A Zoom option will also be available if you are unable to travel to the library in person. The Zoom link is located on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page, plus the library website.

Local beekeeper Jim Krause is returning to the library at the end of this month to offer a two-part “Beginning Beekeeping” class. The classes are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to noon inside our lobby. These classes have been very popular with people new to beekeeping, along with those that are experienced. Krause teaches from experiences and enjoys sharing with the class his beekeeping equipment and stories. Registration for both classes is required. Contact the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6 to sign up.

McIntosh Memorial Library will open at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, instead of 9 a.m. due to a staff training.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0