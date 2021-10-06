McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

On Thursday, Oct. 7, the annual Vernon County Reads program will conclude with a presentation by Victoria Houston at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge. Copies of the books in the series will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program. Since late summer residents have been encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the books in the Loon Lake Mystery series by Wisconsin author Victoria Houston.

Earlier this week we began offering free media conversion kit services again. Reserve a time to convert recorded material on VHS tapes to DVDs and slides to DVDs using two media conversion kits provided by the library. The kits are available to use daily through Nov. 19. Anyone using the kits will need to provide their own DVDs and must abide by all copyright restrictions. To reserve a date and time to use a kit, log onto the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and select the “reservation” option to get started. The kits are being made possible in part by the Winding Rivers Library System and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

We’re teaming up with the Viroqua Fire Department to acknowledge Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9. This year’s campaign “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Members of the Viroqua Fire Department will be at the library Friday, Oct. 8 beginning at 4 p.m. with activities, food and a fire truck. The event is for all ages.

Over 100 handmade fiber items are on display and ready to be auctioned off during a fundraising event this month to support the Friends of the Library. The Friends are hosting their annual Fiber Faire Silent Auction Oct. 4-25. Stop by the library and place a silent auction bid on the donated items including hats, mittens, socks, quilts, afghans, toys, wall hangings, seasonal décor, table runners and more! New this year is “phone a bid.” Anyone wishing to place a bid over the phone may call the Friends Bookstore at 637-7151, extension 2. Callers will need to know the item number to have the bid recorded. Individuals receiving the highest bid on items will be notified by phone on Oct. 26. All funds raised from the event will be used by the organization to support programs and special projects at the library.

To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.

