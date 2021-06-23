McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay.

Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will be teaching the class through Zoom. Gerardo is a teacher and very creative person who has a lot of energy and imagination to share. This is a Folk Art Collective and Mexico Consulado program as well. Children that live in Mexico and around the United States will be joining the Zoom program. The program will adjourn around 11:30 a.m. This program requires registration by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6. Parent/guardian participation is advised and encouraged.

Story time in person is back! Miss Laci is offering story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. outside in our courtyard. The 30-minute program is filled with songs, books, and lots of movement. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors to the program room. Join us every Wednesday for this fun interactive program for our youngest patrons.