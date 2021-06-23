McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

We still have space available for youth interested in attending a “Creative Clay Animals Workshop” this Saturday, June 26, at 10 a.m.! Make plans to join Miss Laci, Gaby and teacher Gerardo for a special hands-on workshop about making animals out of clay.
Gerardo lives in Mexico, so he will be teaching the class through Zoom. Gerardo is a teacher and very creative person who has a lot of energy and imagination to share. This is a Folk Art Collective and Mexico Consulado program as well. Children that live in Mexico and around the United States will be joining the Zoom program. The program will adjourn around 11:30 a.m. This program requires registration by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6. Parent/guardian participation is advised and encouraged.
Story time in person is back! Miss Laci is offering story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. outside in our courtyard. The 30-minute program is filled with songs, books, and lots of movement. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors to the program room. Join us every Wednesday for this fun interactive program for our youngest patrons.
Have you shopped inside the Friends of the Library Bookstore yet? After being closed for over a year due to COVID-19, the bookstore reopened this month! Operated entirely by volunteers, the store is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store has high quality books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs, magazines and puzzles for sale. Funds generated inside the store are used by the organization to support the work of the library.
We have one open month for a local artist interested in having a show at the library this summer. The month of August is open for anyone interested in reserving our art wall. The wall is in a high traffic area and provides a great opportunity for an artist eager to share their work with the community. For more information, contact Library Director Trina Erickson at t.erickson@wrlsweb.org
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.