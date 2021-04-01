McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

This week is a time of celebration as it is National Library Week! The theme for National Library Week 2021 is "Welcome to Your Library." We strive to make McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua a welcoming place for everyone to visit.
Serving over 10,000 people with library cards from McIntosh can be a tall order. Staff and volunteers alike work hand in hand to plan and implement the best course for adding new items to our collection and program opportunities that will appeal to a large audience. Soon, we will be opening our doors again for all of you to come back inside the library to browse the collection and to check out materials. Specific details about our reopening plans will be announced soon. In the meantime, we invite you to stop by our lobby this week and get a free pencil courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic, and special - participate.
One of the newer services being offered by McIntosh Memorial Library this year is home delivery. Once a week a library volunteer travels throughout the Viroqua Area School District delivering library materials to those individuals unable to travel to the library. The volunteer also picks up checked out materials and returns them to the library. Whether you need your items delivered permanently or temporarily is up to you. The service is available at no cost and is offered year-round. For more information, please visit the library website or call the circulation desk at 637-7151, extension 6.
Did you know we offer adult programs every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.? This Friday, April 9, Greg Leighton will be live inside his Viroqua studio with one hour of music. Greg plays all the top hits and loves receiving requests. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 our Friday programs are offered digitally through Zoom. Links for the programs can be found on the library website or “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
Congratulations to Librarian Laci Sheldon on her promotion to Youth Services Director for the McIntosh Memorial Library! Laci has worked at the library since January 2020 in circulation and assisting with the development of programs and outreach services. Laci will be starting full time in her new position on Monday, May 3.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.