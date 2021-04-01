McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua Book Buzz

This week is a time of celebration as it is National Library Week! The theme for National Library Week 2021 is "Welcome to Your Library." We strive to make McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua a welcoming place for everyone to visit.

Serving over 10,000 people with library cards from McIntosh can be a tall order. Staff and volunteers alike work hand in hand to plan and implement the best course for adding new items to our collection and program opportunities that will appeal to a large audience. Soon, we will be opening our doors again for all of you to come back inside the library to browse the collection and to check out materials. Specific details about our reopening plans will be announced soon. In the meantime, we invite you to stop by our lobby this week and get a free pencil courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic, and special - participate.